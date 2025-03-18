Oswego to resurface 21 streets this year as part of $3.1 million project

Oswego looks to spend $3.1 million this year to resurface 21 streets. (File photo)

Oswego looks to spend $3.1 million this year to resurface 21 streets.

As proposed, the village would use $1.5 million in motor fuel tax funds to fund the project along with $1.6 million in capital improvement funds.

At the March 4 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted to spend $1.5 million in motor fuel tax funds on the project. They also voted to approve a professional services agreement with HR Green for preliminary engineering and construction engineering services for the 2025 resurfacing project at a cost of $71,425 plus 6% of construction costs.

HR Green has designed and overseen the construction of the village’s annual road maintenance project for many years, Oswego Deputy Public Works Director/Village Engineer Phil Tartaglia said.

The village plans to resurface the following streets this year:

Manhattan Circle – entire circle

Hudson Drive from Manhattan Circle to Fawn Drive

Columbus Drive – entire drive

Century Drive – MH Circle to village limits (towards Delores)

River Mist Drive – entire drive

Mill Road – Route 31 East to dead end

Bridgeview Drive – entire drive

Primrose Lane – entire lane

Cornell Drive – entire drive

Richmond Drive – entire drive, including cul-de-sac

Salem Circle – entire circle

Plymouth Court – entire court

Persimmon Lane – entire lane, including cul-de-sac

Terrace Lane – entire lane, including cul-de-sac

North Sparkle Court – entire court

South Sparkle Court – entire court

Raintree Drive – entire horseshoe

Treasure Drive – Ogden Falls Boulevard west to the dead end

Secretariat Lane – Wolf Road to Bluegrass Parkway

Stonegate Drive – North Madison Street to Elmwood Drive

Barickman Court – 75 feet south of Old Reserve

Some of the streets targeted for resurfacing could be removed from the list or selectively patched because of budgetary constraints.

“We have prioritized areas for repair based upon road conditions and traffic volume,” Tartaglia said in a memo to village trustees. “Once bids are opened and the construction contract awarded, we will notify the public of the project schedule.”