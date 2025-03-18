Oswego to resurface 21 streets this year as part of $3.1 million project

Oswego looks to spend $3.1 million this year to resurface 21 streets.
As proposed, the village would use $1.5 million in motor fuel tax funds to fund the project along with $1.6 million in capital improvement funds.
At the March 4 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted to spend $1.5 million in motor fuel tax funds on the project. They also voted to approve a professional services agreement with HR Green for preliminary engineering and construction engineering services for the 2025 resurfacing project at a cost of $71,425 plus 6% of construction costs.
HR Green has designed and overseen the construction of the village’s annual road maintenance project for many years, Oswego Deputy Public Works Director/Village Engineer Phil Tartaglia said.
The village plans to resurface the following streets this year:
- Manhattan Circle – entire circle
- Hudson Drive from Manhattan Circle to Fawn Drive
- Columbus Drive – entire drive
- Century Drive – MH Circle to village limits (towards Delores)
- River Mist Drive – entire drive
- Mill Road – Route 31 East to dead end
- Bridgeview Drive – entire drive
- Primrose Lane – entire lane
- Cornell Drive – entire drive
- Richmond Drive – entire drive, including cul-de-sac
- Salem Circle – entire circle
- Plymouth Court – entire court
- Persimmon Lane – entire lane, including cul-de-sac
- Terrace Lane – entire lane, including cul-de-sac
- North Sparkle Court – entire court
- South Sparkle Court – entire court
- Raintree Drive – entire horseshoe
- Treasure Drive – Ogden Falls Boulevard west to the dead end
- Secretariat Lane – Wolf Road to Bluegrass Parkway
- Stonegate Drive – North Madison Street to Elmwood Drive
- Barickman Court – 75 feet south of Old Reserve
Some of the streets targeted for resurfacing could be removed from the list or selectively patched because of budgetary constraints.
“We have prioritized areas for repair based upon road conditions and traffic volume,” Tartaglia said in a memo to village trustees. “Once bids are opened and the construction contract awarded, we will notify the public of the project schedule.”