March 18, 2025
League of Women Voters to hold virtual candidate forums for Oswego School Board, Village Board races

The League of Women Voters Aurora Area will hold a virtual candidate forum for the Oswego School District 308 board race on Wednesday.

The forum will be streamed live on the League’s Facebook page beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Forum questions have been generated from community groups and the forum will be moderated by a trained out of district moderator, according to a news release from the League of Women Voters Aurora Area.

A similar virtual forum will be held for the Oswego Village Board race at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It also will be livestreamed on the League’s Facebook page.

Questions have been generated from community groups and the forum will be moderated by a trained out of district monitor, according to the release.