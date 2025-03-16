Montgomery native Petty Officer Jose Luna excels aboard USS Essex

Petty Officer Third Class Jose Luna of Montgomery serves aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship operating out of San Diego, Calif. (Photo provided by Navy Office of Community Outreach)

Petty Officer Third Class Jose Luna, a native of Montgomery , serves aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship operating out of San Diego, Calif.

Luna graduated from Oswego East High School in 2022.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Montgomery.

“Growing up, my parents always taught me to be a hard worker and to strive for what I want because it will not just be given to me,” Luna said in a news release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “When I first got here, I didn’t know how things worked or how I would make rank.”

Luna gave 100% with everything he did, and he had to put himself out there to get noticed and be seen as dependable. He now has a positive reputation and is a better sailor and teammate, Luna said in the release.

Luna joined the navy three years ago, and today, he is an aviation ordnanceman.

“As a kid, I went to the library and read books about World War II and engineering,” Luna said in the release. “So, when I saw the aviation ordnanceman rate, it just made sense. I was also inspired to join by my grandfather and uncle who served in the Mexican army.”

Amphibious assault ships, such as Essex, project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Amphibious Readiness Group/Expeditionary Strike Group.

“I am most proud of making the rank of petty officer third class after only being on the ship for a year because I was up against people with more experience and time,” Luna said in the release. “I made it by putting myself out there and giving 100% in everything I did.”

Luna serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“I am proud to serve my country and proud to be in America,” Luna said in the release.

Luna is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my friend, Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Juan Del Toro, for guiding me and for helping me understand how to move forward in my career,” Luna said in the release. “He was my mentor and would help ensure that I was doing the right things to get ahead in my career. I also want to thank my parents, Aracely Cides and Mario Luna, for always believing I could achieve whatever I set my mind to and for always being there to talk to me.”