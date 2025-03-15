Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship for aspiring college students now accepting applications

(From left) scholarship recipient Emily Beckwith, IVT Mimi Bryan Scholarship Committee member Kari Frantzen, IVT Mimi Bryan Scholarship Committee chair Sharon Pagoria and scholarship recipents Aleksandra Savage and Cadence Goldstein at Sandwich High School's Senior Awards Night. 2025 scholarship applications are due April 1. (photo provided by Indian Valley Theatre)

Indian Valley Theatre of Sandwich is now accepting applications for the annual Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship is available to local high school seniors in the Fox Valley area who are planning to attend college or junior college. The deadline to apply is April 1, and the scholarship will be awarded in May.

The scholarship honors the legacy of Mimi Bryan, a passionate founding member of the theatre, who was instrumental both on stage and behind the scenes. Mimi was dedicated to giving aspiring actors the chance to perform and helped bring community theater to life in the area.

The application is available at indianvalleytheatre.com , where there is more information about Bryan. Applications can also be obtained from local high school guidance counselors or by contacting Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com .

While special consideration will be given to students involved in the fine arts, particularly those who have participated in IVT productions, applicants with any academic or extracurricular focus are encouraged to apply. A major or minor in the fine arts is not required to be eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship review committee, made up of the theatre’s board of directors, will review all complete applications. Previous scholarship recipients include Alexis Barkman from Yorkville and Paige Penman from Somonauk .

To contribute to the scholarship fund, individuals can donate online at the theatre’s website or contact Pagoria for tax-deductible donations.

Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.