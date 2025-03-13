Record Newspapers 2024-2025 All-Area girls basketball team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area girls basketball team.

First Team

Oswego junior Kendall Grant

Kendall Grant, Oswego, junior, forward: All-conference pick averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals. Grant scored a career-high 30 points against Romeoville.

Oswego East junior Aubrey Lamberti

Aubrey Lamberti, Oswego East, junior, forward: Co-MVP of the Southwest Prairie Conference this year and last year. Lamberti averaged 15.8 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists while shooting 54% from the floor, 40% from the 3-point line and 85% from the free-throw line. In conference play averaged 17 points, 8.2 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Scored her 1,000th career point.

Plano senior Josie Larson

Josie Larson, Plano, senior, guard: Larson, the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year, led Reapers to program record 27 wins while rewriting the program record book. Larson broke Plano career records for points (1,535), assists (279), 3-point field goals made (224), 3-point percentage (34%), free throw percentage (74%), games played (123) and games started (121). Larson this season averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.75 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor, 37% from 3-point range and 85% on free throws.

Oswego East senior Maggie Lewandowski

Maggie Lewandowski, Oswego East, senior, guard: A three-time all-conference pick in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Lewandowski averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 43% from the field and 74% from the free-throw line. Averaged 15.3 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals in conference games. Ended her career with 1,289 points, second all-time at Oswego East.

Yorkville junior Brooke Spychalski

Brooke Spychalski, Yorkville, senior, guard: Three-year varsity starter led Foxes to three regional finals. Spychalski, who will play collegiately at Illinois-Springfield, averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, made 52 3-point field goals and shot 75.5% from the free-throw line.

Second Team

Lainey Gussman, Yorkville, senior, forward

Desiree Merritt, Oswego East, junior, guard

Madi Spychalski, Yorkville, senior, forward

Payton Wallin, Yorkville Christian, junior

Sanai Young, Plano, senior, guard

Honorable Mention

Danielle Bulson, Yorkville Christian, senior, guard; Alayla Harris, Sandwich, sophomore, forward; Peyton Johnson, Oswego, junior, forward; Chloe Rowe, Plano, sophomore, forward; Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, senior, guard.