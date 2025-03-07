‘We don’t want to be another Oswego': Yorkville residents oppose rapid residential developments

A senior-living community with up to 346 dwelling units is being proposed on the Christie Property, 130 acres located south of Fox Road, west of Morgan Street, and north of the Greenbriar subdivision. The plans include 88 lots from the undeveloped Williamsport subdivision. (Photo provided by The City of Yorkville)

The out-swelling of public opposition to the “Christie Property” townhome subdivision plan in Yorkville is emblematic of the current state of the community’s development. The town desires to keep growing, but doesn’t want to lose its small-town feel.

Michelle Nicholson, accompanied by several neighbors of the Rivers Edge subdivision, and a Yorkville School District 115 representative, voiced opposition at the March 4. Economic Development meeting, to the 130-acre ‘Christie Property’ development that may feature up to 346 dwelling units, “age-targeted” for the senior community.

The site is located south of Fox Road, west of Morgan Street, and north of the Greenbriar subdivision. The plans include 88 lots from the undeveloped Williamsport subdivision.

“We moved to Yorkville because of the country setting and the peacefulness it provided,” Nicholson said during the meeting. “When I found out this project will change all of that with the density, I was very upset. I speak for many by saying we don’t want to be another Oswego. We want controlled, responsible growth that benefits our community and doesn’t negatively impact the values of our existing homes.”

Nicholson pleaded to city officials to deny rezoning the property to allow multi-family attached residences. She fears with the existing traffic on Fox Road and at the light on Route 47, and with the roadway unable to be widened, the inundation of new traffic would make their commutes a nightmare.

Another Rivers Edge resident, Tim Houston, said instead of new developments, the city should instead prioritize improving already existing concerns.

“It just can’t be said enough how unsafe Fox Road is already,” Houston said. “I have young kids, and I get very nervous about it.”

Representing Yorkville 115, Kreg Wesley, assistant superintendent of business services, said when a development is “age-targeted” and not “age-restricted,” it tends to add an influx of new students into the district. Wesley said the development is estimated to generate between 162-200 new school-age students. With the school district’s enrollment already having tripled since 2002, this poses problems.

“The Yorkville School District is full,” Wesley said. “About a year from now, we’re going to ask the voters to approve a referendum to decide how we can enlarge the school district. We are building temporary facilities at three schools to house 12 classrooms because our facilities are full. The board adopted policy to allow the district to cap grade levels at certain schools and send them to other schools that have capacity. This is less than ideal. It’s costly and it’s not sustainable.”

Just like when voicing the school’s opposition to the townhome development at the former-Parfection Park site in Yorkville, Wesley made the school district’s message clear.

“We need your support to slow development down and manage the growth,” Wesley said.

The public opposition stirred debate among the alderman attending the meeting, who talked of favoring duplexes and regular residential instead of full townhomes.

Alderman Chris Funkhouser said he is in favor of developing the area, but sees the area as more suited for single-family traditional housing developments.

“I think there’s room for improvement here,” Funkhouser said. “We’ll see how this plays out with a few additional conversations. If we can increase the age-restricted, and get rid of the age-targeting concept, and ditch the townhomes.”

Several alderman also wanted to see the results of a traffic study on the area and how the development and the necessary parking would affect congestion and density issues.

A public hearing before City Council for the proposed planned development is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. April 9 at City Hall, 641 Prairie Pointe Drive, Yorkville.