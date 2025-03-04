Oswego Fire Protection District receives state grant for equipment replacement

The Oswego Fire Protection District is the recipient of a small equipment grant that will allow the district to purchase modern specialty extrication equipment and replace equipment that is more than 20 years old.

The grant amount that was awarded is just more than $25,000. The grant program is administered through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

In addition to replacing equipment, the grant will allow the district to purchase a second set of equipment, leading to increased operational flexibility, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

“Benefits of replacing the aged equipment and adding a second set include tool dependability and reliability, along with modernizing the district’s specialty tool cache,” according to the release. “It will allow for an increase in operational flexibility, increasing safety for both first responders and victims of incidents such as auto accidents and specialty rescue situations.”