House in Boulder Hill subdivision struck by gunfire Saturday night

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday that damaged a car in the Boulder Hill neighborhood. (File photo)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house being struck by gunfire in the Boulder Hill subdivision Saturday night.

The house was unoccupied and no injuries or additional property damage was reported, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred at approximately 8:29 p.m. in the 70-80 block of Sonora Drive.

Deputies responded to reports of possible gunfire near Sonora Drive and Saugatuck Road, the release said. Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said that based on the information gathered so far, the incident appears to be an isolated occurrence and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information or video footage related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-5856 or email detectives at detectives@kendallcountyil.gov.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 630-381-9TIP or emailing tips@kendallcountyil.gov. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.