Indian Valley Theatre to present ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Indian Valley Theatre will present the play version of “Charlotte’s Web” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 4, 5 and 6, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

The “Charlotte’s Web” cast is quite large and comes from many local communities.

The cast is as follows:

Fern Arable- Clara Snider of Somonauk

John Arable- Nick Bantz-Beaty of Sandwich

Martha Arable- Lisa Branning of Plano

Avery Arable- Jacob Baumet of Sandwich

Homer Zuckerman- Robert Fye of Somonauk

Edith Zuckerman- Brittany Favia of Sheridan

Lurvy- Brian Hensley of Sandwich

Wilbur- Ember Meyn of Sheridan

Templeton- Logan Hane of Hinckle

Charlotte- Michelle Hainline of Morris

The Ensemble Cast will perform as a variety of different animals and people.

Jayce Malone and Caitlyn Roberson, from Sheridan

Adeline Galles, Anya Galles, Stella Petritsch and Lydia Petritsch, from Hinckley

Heather Van Doozer is from Millington

James and Hannah Troutman come from Yorkville

Johana Troi and Sofia Difaggio are from Leland

Karen Leifheit is from Ottawa.

Olivia Messer and Asher Munar, from Plano.

Beatrice Wood and Katya Anshakov, from Newark.

Abbi Farley, Debbie Keele, Eliza DeLoach, Evan Beverage, Sami Beverage, Grace White, Gracie Bee, Taylor Bee, Hannah Koesler, Lucy Koesler, Kartharina Beager, Madelyn Bryan, Maverick Leitner and Olivia Ramirez, from Sandwich.

Emma Johnson, Giavanna Sprinkle, JJ Plant, Kinsley Anderson, Stella Valdez, Addison Valdez and Vivian Brandt, from Somonauk.

Charlotte’s Web will be directed by Kathie Hart and produced by Darren Whaley. The Children’s Literature Association named this “the best American children’s book of the past two hundred years.”

This is a story about friendship that will provide a great opportunity for all involved and audiences an evening of enchantment, according to a news release from the theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at indianvalleytheatre.com.

For questions or more information about “Charlotte’s Web” or Indian Valley Theatre, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send them a message through Facebook.

Hart can also be contacted through FB Messenger.