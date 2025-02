Yorkville School District 115 has cancelled the majority of after-school programs due to a winter weather alert. Pictured, a Yorkville municipal plow pushes snow and applies salt on Game Farm Road during a major snowstorm in Yorkville on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Ahead of winter weather expected through the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 12, Yorkville School District 115 has cancelled most after-school activities.

Canceled events include all extra-curricular activities, athletics, staff and student meetings, and outside building rentals, according to a release from the district..

The changes in schedule were made in the interest of students and staff’s safety, according to the release.

The SAFE program will maintain its regular schedule.