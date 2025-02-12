Josie Larson, Plano roll past Sandwich

Plano's Josie Larson (white jersey, 23) drives past the defense of Sandwich's Bailey Frieders during Tuesday's game in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris )

PLANO – Josie Larson doesn’t live with any of her Plano teammates, but it often feels that way.

“Sometimes it feels like I live with them, because they’re the only people I see,” she said. “It’s played a big part on this team. We are so close to each other and do team bonding and things like that, and I think that’s been really big with our season.

“It’s been pretty amazing. We started really slow freshman year, but I knew this year was going to be great.”

Larson and her senior teammates were recognized on senior night before the Reapers took the court to play Sandwich in Tuesday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game.

The celebration carried directly into the action, as the Reapers rolled to a 57-25 victory. They had previously beaten Sandwich 62-30 on Dec. 3.

“I love watching and cheering on my team, especially seeing some of the seniors who don’t get to play,” Larson said. “They have as big of a role as anyone. They walk into the room smiling. They bring energy.”

Senior Sanai Young led the Reapers with 17 points, some of it coming from her doing damage from a distance with a pair of 3s.

“I don’t usually shoot it like that, but I had to do it for the last game,” she said. “I know when I was a freshman, I saw seniors and stuff like that, and it was really cool to see but sad. Now being a senior, it’s like, I don’t know. It’s kind of an unreal feeling.

“It’s really senior year and everything like that, but it’s fun, it’s really fun.”

Plano (25-4, 11-2) led 30-13 at the half.

“We went on a run, and the spotlight is on the seniors, and I was actually very proud of the subs that came in and hit some shots in the first half,” Plano coach Tristan Spivey said. “We had Chloe (Rowe) and Josie (Larson) in foul trouble in the first half, and subs came in and handled business. I think that goes to show how much they care about each other.

“These younger girls weren’t going to come in and let rivals beat us on senior night. They just weren’t going to let that happen either. It’s just a really good night, a really good season.”

Larson had 14 points, and senior Nylah Mathews had 10. Mathews also had seven rebounds, while Jadyn Long had five assists to pace the Reapers.

“I feel like it was the best outcome we could have had,” Young said. “Everyone was bringing the energy, everyone was running the floor and making the shots. Really good atmosphere in the gym, a lot of people in the stands. It was a really good experience to have for the last game.”

Plano’s other seniors include Luniah Guilford (three steals, three rebounds, two points), Lizabeth Salgago (three rebounds, one point) and Hannah Wheeler.

“This is a really fun group to play with,” Guilford said. “We just come together and put these games together, and they are so fun to watch and play in. I love this team.”

Sandwich (13-15, 6-7) got a basket from Hannah Treptow (six points) on the game’s first possession, but wouldn’t get another field goal until Kayden Corneils (three points) buried a jumper with 5:47 remaining before halftime. Mia Cornell also had six points for Sandwich.

“When the whole (Plano) team shoots well and Josie (Larson) is on the bench with foul trouble, we’ve got problems,” Sandwich coach Steve Treptow said. “But they’re good. They’re a good team.”

Sandwich sophomore Alayna Harris collected 15 rebounds.

“She’s an athlete,” Coach Treptow said. “Just look at her play, the athleticism.”

While it was a big night for the seniors, it also was momentous for Spivey in his young coaching career.

“Being a younger coach, I started with this group,” he said. “I came in their freshman year and did a few open gyms. It’s really cool to see all the hard work they put in pay off.

“I guess where I’ve been mentally for a few weeks now, I feel like the time just flew by, and I feel like we had these goals for ourselves and hit them all. It’s awesome to see.”