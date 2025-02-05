Yorkville school board candidate forum will be held Feb. 27

A candidate forum for the Yorkville School District 115 board is being held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway. The event is open to all community members.

The election is being held on April 1. Seven candidates are vying for four seats on the board.

Incumbents Leslie Smogor and Shawn Schumacher are running for the two board positions from Bristol Township.

For the two board positions outside of Bristol Township, five candidates are competing for the seats. The race for these two seats features incumbent Michael Knoll. It also features Joseph Rand, Julie Hart, Molly Gerke and Jeanette Norman.

Each candidate will be provided an opportunity to make an opening statement before answering written questions submitted by attending members of the public.

Former Illinois State School Superintendent Glenn McGee is serving as the evening’s moderator.

The candidate forum is sponsored by both the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.