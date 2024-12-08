December 08, 2024
Shaw Local
Kendall County property transfers: March 19 to Nov. 8, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

Michelle Nagy to Varun Ramamurthy Vontimitta, Residence at 1638 Fredericksburg Lane, Aurora, $285,000, Oct. 15.

Lisa Jo Capenigro to Indu Shekhar Jha and Meghna Ajit Thakur, Residence at 2043 Canyon Creek Court, Aurora, $425,000, Oct. 22.

Joliet

Bruce E. Brozenec to Heidi M. Weber, Residence at 2222 Pembridge Lane, Joliet, $310,000, Nov. 1.

Timothy J. Ostrem to Jodi L. Wiak, Residence at 909 Monarch St., Joliet, $398,000, Sept. 20.

Minooka

Chad Stuck to Nick Cottrell, Residence at 13315 Grove Road, Minooka, $100,000, Oct. 31.

American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Erin Schicht, Residence at 937 Briarcliff Drive, Minooka, $340,000, March 19.

Montgomery

Cortezz LLC to Shiv Dhawan, Residence at 6 Cebold Drive, Montgomery, $321,000, Oct. 30.

Heidemann Family Trust to Matthew J. McAnelly and Colleen C. O’Halloran, Residence at 52 Winrock Road, Montgomery, $350,000, Oct. 17.

Joshua R. Collier to Cindy Abigail Carrera, Residence at 9 Woodridge Road, Montgomery, $265,000, Aug. 23.

Oswego

Melissa A. Smith to Delentricus Jackson, Residence at 2400 Light Road, Unit 111, Oswego, $126,500, Oct. 29.

Khadija Walker to Jason and Vanessa Kapus, Residence at 433 Bayberry Drive, Oswego, $485,000, Oct. 30.

Erin S. Kesic to Stephanie Kifowit, Residence at 609 Pearces Ford, Oswego, $425,000, Oct. 22.

Plainfield

Cartus Financial Corp. to Arsalan and Nida Ashraf, Residence at 26411 Silverleaf Drive, Plainfield, $680,000, Oct. 21.

Roger L. Blaylock to Liandro J. and Ashley M. Romo, Residence at 1816 Oleander Court, Plainfield, $400,000, Oct. 15.

NVR Inc. to Stephanie Normanyo and Francis Acquaye, Residence at 2606 Donoher Trail, Plainfield, $397,500, Oct. 30.

NVR Inc. to Amanda D. and Steven R. Harrison, Residence at 2612 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $420,000, Oct. 30.

NVR Inc. to Wesley Ahearn and Gabriel Sievers, Residence at 8001 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $423,500, Oct. 25.

Plano

Mariela Llanos Heredia to Julia Holt and Francis Keske, Residence at 914 Daniel St., Plano, $379,000, Sept. 19.

Brandon S. Asay to Christina M. Buckley and Stephen A. Kuchefski, Residence at 921 Rachel Court, Plano, $340,000, July 24.

Victor A. Enriquez to Esmeralda Ortega and Jose Raul Ortega, Residence at 926 Appaloosa Trail, Plano, $282,500, Nov. 5.

Sandwich

Dilip Kumar Vadapalli to Joshua and Caitlyn Harrison, Residence at 1001 Holdeman Court, Sandwich, $365,000, Sept. 25.

Sangath Inc. to Collin and Brittany Knowlton, Residence at 907 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $330,000, July 18.

Hettinger Trust to Jeffrey J. and Cheryl R. Schopp, Residence at 908 Autumn Ridge Road, Sandwich, $380,000, Sept. 13.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Susan Loberg, Residence at 15600 Crystal Acres Drive, Sandwich, $308,500, Oct. 1.

NVR Inc. to William Brandon Santiago III and Yezenia Elizabeth Santiago, Residence at 906 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $406,000, Sept. 17.

Yorkville

Denise Armstrong to Kyle and Alexis Arbet, Residence at 2444 Alan Dale Lane, Yorkville, $398,000, Oct. 26.

Ryan Marshall to Teresa A. McAdams, Residence at 1307 Walsh Drive, Yorkville, $499,000, Oct. 30.

Seth Smith to Curtis James and Andrea Jean Cassidy, Residence at 931 S. Carly Circle, Yorkville, $449,000, Sept. 13.

Brian J. Ushman to Morgau Kunze, Residence at 926 Heartland Drive, Yorkville, $399,000, Sept. 8.

Robert Hamilton to Joseph Golarz, Residence at 2142 Muirfield Court, Yorkville, $295,000, Aug. 6.

Holtane Trust to Jerad T. and Rachel A. Barker, Residence at 31 Highview Drive, Yorkville, $515,000, Oct. 28.

CAK Investments LLC to Sean B. and Nicole R. Jones, Residence at 905 Stony Creek Lane, Yorkville, $606,500, Sept. 26.

Damen Bakel to Michael M. and Danielle A. Klimek, Residence at 6227 S. Woods Court, Yorkville, $575,000, Nov. 8.

Rally Homes LLC to Henry A. Camacho and Nelly Camacho, Residence at 565 Timber Oak Lane, Yorkville, $549,000, Nov. 6.

Rachelle N. Fisher to Justin Czapczyk and Haley Wilson, Residence at 887 Homestead Drive, Yorkville, $485,500, Oct. 25.

Brendan Heffernan to Maxwell Puscheck, Residence at 9249 Van Emmon Road, Yorkville, $310,000, July 18.