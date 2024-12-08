Kendall County property transfers: March 19 to Nov. 8, 2024

Aurora

Michelle Nagy to Varun Ramamurthy Vontimitta, Residence at 1638 Fredericksburg Lane, Aurora, $285,000, Oct. 15.

Lisa Jo Capenigro to Indu Shekhar Jha and Meghna Ajit Thakur, Residence at 2043 Canyon Creek Court, Aurora, $425,000, Oct. 22.

Joliet

Bruce E. Brozenec to Heidi M. Weber, Residence at 2222 Pembridge Lane, Joliet, $310,000, Nov. 1.

Timothy J. Ostrem to Jodi L. Wiak, Residence at 909 Monarch St., Joliet, $398,000, Sept. 20.

Minooka

Chad Stuck to Nick Cottrell, Residence at 13315 Grove Road, Minooka, $100,000, Oct. 31.

American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Erin Schicht, Residence at 937 Briarcliff Drive, Minooka, $340,000, March 19.

Montgomery

Cortezz LLC to Shiv Dhawan, Residence at 6 Cebold Drive, Montgomery, $321,000, Oct. 30.

Heidemann Family Trust to Matthew J. McAnelly and Colleen C. O’Halloran, Residence at 52 Winrock Road, Montgomery, $350,000, Oct. 17.

Joshua R. Collier to Cindy Abigail Carrera, Residence at 9 Woodridge Road, Montgomery, $265,000, Aug. 23.

Oswego

Melissa A. Smith to Delentricus Jackson, Residence at 2400 Light Road, Unit 111, Oswego, $126,500, Oct. 29.

Khadija Walker to Jason and Vanessa Kapus, Residence at 433 Bayberry Drive, Oswego, $485,000, Oct. 30.

Erin S. Kesic to Stephanie Kifowit, Residence at 609 Pearces Ford, Oswego, $425,000, Oct. 22.

Plainfield

Cartus Financial Corp. to Arsalan and Nida Ashraf, Residence at 26411 Silverleaf Drive, Plainfield, $680,000, Oct. 21.

Roger L. Blaylock to Liandro J. and Ashley M. Romo, Residence at 1816 Oleander Court, Plainfield, $400,000, Oct. 15.

NVR Inc. to Stephanie Normanyo and Francis Acquaye, Residence at 2606 Donoher Trail, Plainfield, $397,500, Oct. 30.

NVR Inc. to Amanda D. and Steven R. Harrison, Residence at 2612 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $420,000, Oct. 30.

NVR Inc. to Wesley Ahearn and Gabriel Sievers, Residence at 8001 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $423,500, Oct. 25.

Plano

Mariela Llanos Heredia to Julia Holt and Francis Keske, Residence at 914 Daniel St., Plano, $379,000, Sept. 19.

Brandon S. Asay to Christina M. Buckley and Stephen A. Kuchefski, Residence at 921 Rachel Court, Plano, $340,000, July 24.

Victor A. Enriquez to Esmeralda Ortega and Jose Raul Ortega, Residence at 926 Appaloosa Trail, Plano, $282,500, Nov. 5.

Sandwich

Dilip Kumar Vadapalli to Joshua and Caitlyn Harrison, Residence at 1001 Holdeman Court, Sandwich, $365,000, Sept. 25.

Sangath Inc. to Collin and Brittany Knowlton, Residence at 907 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $330,000, July 18.

Hettinger Trust to Jeffrey J. and Cheryl R. Schopp, Residence at 908 Autumn Ridge Road, Sandwich, $380,000, Sept. 13.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Susan Loberg, Residence at 15600 Crystal Acres Drive, Sandwich, $308,500, Oct. 1.

NVR Inc. to William Brandon Santiago III and Yezenia Elizabeth Santiago, Residence at 906 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $406,000, Sept. 17.

Yorkville

Denise Armstrong to Kyle and Alexis Arbet, Residence at 2444 Alan Dale Lane, Yorkville, $398,000, Oct. 26.

Ryan Marshall to Teresa A. McAdams, Residence at 1307 Walsh Drive, Yorkville, $499,000, Oct. 30.

Seth Smith to Curtis James and Andrea Jean Cassidy, Residence at 931 S. Carly Circle, Yorkville, $449,000, Sept. 13.

Brian J. Ushman to Morgau Kunze, Residence at 926 Heartland Drive, Yorkville, $399,000, Sept. 8.

Robert Hamilton to Joseph Golarz, Residence at 2142 Muirfield Court, Yorkville, $295,000, Aug. 6.

Holtane Trust to Jerad T. and Rachel A. Barker, Residence at 31 Highview Drive, Yorkville, $515,000, Oct. 28.

CAK Investments LLC to Sean B. and Nicole R. Jones, Residence at 905 Stony Creek Lane, Yorkville, $606,500, Sept. 26.

Damen Bakel to Michael M. and Danielle A. Klimek, Residence at 6227 S. Woods Court, Yorkville, $575,000, Nov. 8.

Rally Homes LLC to Henry A. Camacho and Nelly Camacho, Residence at 565 Timber Oak Lane, Yorkville, $549,000, Nov. 6.

Rachelle N. Fisher to Justin Czapczyk and Haley Wilson, Residence at 887 Homestead Drive, Yorkville, $485,500, Oct. 25.

Brendan Heffernan to Maxwell Puscheck, Residence at 9249 Van Emmon Road, Yorkville, $310,000, July 18.