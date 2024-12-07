Dylan Long’s 39 points power Newark win: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

Oswego 53, Plainfield North 13

Brayden Swanson earned his 100th varsity win, a pin at 144 pounds, for the Panthers. Other Oswego wins by pin cincluded Nolan O’Grady (113), Shane Dodson (120), Vincent Manfre (138), Cooper Wynn (190) and Christian Paige (215).

Congratulations to Brayden Swanson as he earned his 100th career varsity win tonight!! @OHS_GoPanthers @jwelge96 pic.twitter.com/TKHrRMYJYf — Oswego HS Wrestling (@OswegoWrestling) December 7, 2024

Boys Basketball

Newark 67, Serena 64

Dylan Long poured in 39 points and added 13 rebounds, Cody Kulbartz had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Chapman six points and nine assists and Payton Wills eight points and five rebounds for Newark.

Minooka 53, Yorkville 39

The Foxes couldn’t overcome a slow start offensively. DJ Ingemunson scored 12 points and Gabe Sanders 10 for Yorkville (4-2, 0-2).

Bolingbrook 73, Oswego 41

The Panthers dropped to 3-3 overall, 0-2 in the SPC.

Girls Basketball

Plano 57, Woodstock North 40

Josie Larson had a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds, Sanai Young scored 11 points, Nylah Matthews 10 and Chloe Rowe had 14 rebounds for Plano (7-2, 2-0 KCR).

Boys Swimming

Oswego Co-Op 150, Bolingbrook 0