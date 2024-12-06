Plano, Yorkville Christian girls basketball win big: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Yorkville Christian 48, Woodland Academy 19

Danielle Bulson scored 16 points and Payton Wallin added 14 for the Mustangs.

Plano 64, Rosary 31

Nylah Matthews scored 12 points, Sanai Young 11 and Alanna Roldan 10 for Plano (6-2).

Plainfield North 60, Oswego East 49

Maggie Lewandowski scored 17 points, Desiree Merritt 16 and Aubrey Lamberti 10 for the Wolves (2-4, 1-1).

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 85, Lombard Prep 65

Tray Alford scored 23 points, Jayden Riley 20 and Zach Marini 17 for the Mustangs (4-2).

Girls Bowling

Oswego 2,504, Plainfield Central 2,434

Samantha Watson bowled a personal-best 628 series, with a high game of 248, to lead the Panthers (2-0).

Wrestling

Seneca 39, Sandwich 33

Jakob Gruca (126), Cooper Corder (144), Jacob Cassie (150) and Kaden Clevenger (190) had pins for Sandwich.

Plano 52, Kaneland 11

Winning for the Reapers were 113 Ruby Cabada, 120 Shane Downs, 126 Claudio Cabrera, 144 Trevion Gilford, 150 Antoine Gilford, 157 Caidan Ronning, 165 Timmy Young, 175 Luis Ballesteros, 215 Richie Amakiri, 285 Tyler Mast.

Plano 57, Ottawa 23

Winners for the Reapers 113 Shane Downs, 120 Humberto Guardado, 126 Claudio Cabrera, 144 Trevion Gilford, 150 Antoine Gilford, 157 Caidan Ronning, 165 Oscar Cervantes, 190 Luis Ballesteros, 215 Richie Amakiri, 285 Tyler Mast

Winners for the Girls team were Jacki Diaz, Isabella Prchal, April Martinez.

Boys Bowling

Woodstock 3,636, Plano 2,271

The Reapers were led by Shawn Vazquez with a 471 series. Also competing were Dillan Johnson, Ryan Dye, Hunter Kee, Camden Winkler, and Adam Kee.