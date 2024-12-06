Kendall County Sheriff's Office makes three DUI arrests as part of Thanksgiving safety campaign

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office made three driving under the influence arrests along with 112 traffic stops as part of a Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic safety campaign from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2. The campaign was aimed at reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

During the campaign, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office also made one traffic arrest and issued 45 traffic citations. The campaign hours worked by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office resulted in an additional eight speeding citations and one traffic arrest, according to a news release.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was carried out by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce fatalities.

“We will continue to promote traffic safety by encouraging safe driving practices,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “Safe driving habits not only protect you and the passengers in your vehicle, they protect everyone on the road.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.