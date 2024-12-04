Mason Lockett’s 20 points pace Oswego East to win in SPC opener: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 49, Minooka 32

Mason Lockett scored 20 points and Torrin Ross 10 for the Wolves (3-2, 1-0 Southwest Prairie West).

Plainfield North 77, Oswego 55

Ethan Vahl scored 28 points for Oswego (3-2, 0-1) in the loss. Pierre Pointer scored 27 for Plainfield North.

Yorkville Christian 95, Harvest Christian 55

Tray Alford scored 26 points, Zach Marini 15 and Jayden Riley 14 for the Mustangs, who hit 15 3-pointers as a team.

Bolingbrook 71, Yorkville 42

Yorkville led 13-10 after a quarter and trailed just 31-23 at half, but visiting Bolingbrook pulled away from there. Christian Harrell scored nine points and Gabe Sanders six for the Foxes (3-1, 0-1).

Kaneland 78, Sandwich 34

Griffin Somlock scored 12 points and Noah Campbell chipped in six for Sandwich (1-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 73, Harvest Christian 45

Payton Wallin scored 28 points, Ava DiQui had 18 and Hannah Aguado had 11 for the Mustangs.

Oswego East 60, Minooka 52

The Wolves, trailing 18-2 in the first quarter, rallied to take a two-point halftime lead and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Aubrey Lamberti scored 22 points, Maggie Lewandowski added 16 and Desiree Merritt had 14 for Oswego East (2-3, 1-0).

Bolingbrook 55, Yorkville 47

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego 2,860, Joliet Central 1,923

Sunnie Bowker bowled a 635 series and Rhiannon Reynolds a 624 to lead the Panthers to the dual meet win at Parkside Lanes.

BOYS BOWLING

McHenry 3,426, Plano 2,412

Dillan Johnson bowled a 496 series to lead the Reapers at McHenry Also competing for Plano were Shawn Vazquez, Ryan Dye, Camden Winkler, Hunter Kee, and Adam Kee.