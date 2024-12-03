Two Sandwich City Council candidates bumped off ballot following Electoral Board decision

Sandwich City Hall Annex, 128 E. Railroad St. is where the open house will be held on Wednesday, June 26. (Shaw Media file photo)

Sandwich City Council 3rd Ward Alderman Bill Fritsch and 2nd Ward alderwoman Rebecca Johnson will not appear on the April 1 election ballot following objections to their petitions.

Sandwich resident Rebecca Nelson had filed objections with the Sandwich Electoral Board. At its Dec. 2 meeting, the board – comprised of Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, 1st Ward Alderman Rich Robinson and attorney Jack Slingerland – issued its decision in writing after previously agreeing with Nelson’s objections.

Those objections included the fact that neither Fritsch nor Johnson bound their petition papers together and Fritsch put the wrong election date on his petition.

Fritsch and Johnson do not plan to appeal the electoral board’s ruling. They also don’t plan to run as write-in candidates.

Latham appointed Fritsch to the Sandwich City Council in May 2021 to fill a vacant seat on the City Council.

“There’s a young man running and I’m glad there’s a younger guy running for the seat,” Fritsch said afterward the meeting.

Jay Ketchum has filed a nominating petition for the seat.

Johnson also doesn’t plan to appeal the electoral board’s decision.

“I have to agree with the Electoral Board,” she said. “They listened to the case and they made a decision. I don’t have a problem with it. It’s a resident’s right to challenge anything.”

Johnson was elected to the Sandwich City Council in April 2021. She is supporting Genelle Inman, who was going to be her opponent in the race.

“I felt like it took me two years to figure out what I was doing and I would like to help the next person get their feet wet,” Johnson said. “She lives right around the corner from me and I’m totally excited and happy for her and I will help her in any way I can.”