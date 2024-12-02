2024-2025 Record Newspapers wrestling preview capsules

The 2024-25 wrestling season is underway, and here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

BOYS

Coach: Andrew Cook

Top returners: Ethan Essick, sr., (157); Vincent Manfre, sr., (138); Aiden Ortiz, jr., (126); Brodie Slou, sr., (285); Brayden Swanson, sr., (144);

Top newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: Manfre, Ortiz, Essick and Slou return from sectional-qualifying seasons while Swanson (32-11, 138 last year) advanced to state last year. The team did graduate some strong competitors, like Jonny Theodor, Colin O’Grady and Joey Griffin, but have nine weight classes set, yet five more to fill. “We look to build on a strong year,” Cook said. “The other lineup spots will be left to guys that have been in our program. We will be filling spots with big losses from graduation. We are excited about the year.” Sophomore Nolan O’Grady (113), junior Dillon Griffin (150) and seniors Kevin O’Grady (157) and Cooper Wynn (175) also return.

Coach: Paul Coy

Top returners: Braedan Grisham, sr., (138); Joshua Edwards, sr., (215)

Top newcomers: TBD

Worth noting: Demetrius Walker-Hill (175) took second, Grisham (138) was third, Edwards (285) was fourth, Charlie Anderson (190) was sixth and Triston Stinson (165) was seventh in the Wolves opening weekend tournament at Conant.

Plano

Coach: Dwayne Love

Top returners: Richie Amakiri, sr., (215); Luis Ballesteros, sr., (175), Oscar Cervantes, sr., (150); Shane Downs, jr., (113); Gael Flores, sr., (126); Marcos Garcia, sr., (132); Antoine Gilford, sr., (150); Trevion Gilford, sr., (144); Rider Larson, sr., (215); Tyler Mast, sr., (285); Isaac Nevarrez, jr., (165); Caidan Ronning, sr., (157); Ryley Soloff, so., (126), Timmy Young, sr., (165)

Top newcomers: Jacob Bennitez, fr., (285); Malik Carreon, fr., (157); Quinn Lyle, fr., (285), Liam Soyk, fr., (145)

Worth noting: The Reapers have 11 seniors returning and 10 freshmen joining the program. Ronning (33-6, 157) is coming off a state appearance. Downs, Flores, Gilford, Ballesteros, Young and Amakiri (28-6, 215) return after sectional-qualifying seasons a year ago. “We are looking forward to getting on the mat and starting competition,” Love said. “We are looking to be competitive with some of our underclassmen with experience to fill in some of the gaps. Plano will host the 41st annual Plano Reaper Classic on Dec. 14.

Coach: Derek Jones

Top returners: Devon Blanchard, sr., (215) Jacob Cassie, jr., (144); Kaden Clevenger, jr., (190); Cooper Corder, so., (138); Jack Forth, jr., (132); Wyatt Gregory, so., (150); Jakob Gruca, sr., (126); Kai Kern, jr., (175); Josh Lehman, sr., (165); Luis Murillo, so., (215); Alton Spears, sr., (157); Colten Stone, so., (113)

Top newcomers: Jaxon Blanchard, fr., (TBD); Hunter Whitecotton, fr., (106); Joshua Kotalik, fr., (TBD)

Worth noting: Jones said the team should be competitive and among the upper part of the Kishwaukee River Conference after placing fifth last winter. “We have some wrestlers coming back to our program after being injured last year,” he said. “Cooper Corder was our lone all-state wrestler as a freshman. We are looking for him to take steps towards the top of the podium and have high expectations for the young man.”

Coach: Jake Oster

Top returners: Ramsey Barton, jr., (106); Nathan Craft, jr., (126); Luke Chrisse, sr., (215); Liam Fenoglio, jr., (120); Jack Ferguson, sr., (157); Ryder Janeczko, sr., (165); Dominic Recchia, sr., (138); Van Rosauer, so., (150); Caleb Viscogliosi, jr., (165); Luke Look, sr., (175)

Top newcomers: Nolan Chrisse, fr., (120), Julie Cole, fr., (132); Vince Konecki, fr., (132); Max Delgado, fr., (157)

Worth noting: Ferguson, Janeczko, Zook and Lukę Chrisse all placed at state last year and return along with eight regional starters as all but two of the Foxes starters from the team that took second in the state in Class 3A last winter are back and hungry for more. “Our experience will be key to making a deep run and achieving our goals both individually and as a team,” Oster said. We will have a few new faces in the lineup. Their ability to compete at a high level will lead to team success. We expect to win conference and regional titles and to compete for a state title.

Coach: Mike Vester

Top returners: Ryan Alaimo, so., (126); Jackson Allen, jr., (190); Tyler Gleason, jr., (175); John “Isaac” Gray, sr., (157); Aiden Larsen, sr., (120); Tiras Lombardo, sr., (144); Robby Nelson, sr., (157); Xander Oliver, sr., (215); Garrett Tunnell, sr., (285); Hayden Wheeler, so., (175)

Top newcomers: Owen Curran, sr., (132/138); RJ Festerling, fr., (106/113); Nico Harris, sr., (126/132); Christian Sandoval, jr., (113); Davin Torza, fr., (106); Adrian Wadas-Luis, jr., (138/144); Austin Wadas-Luis, jr., (144/150);

Worth noting: Weight classes have been filled and the Mustangs have depth at several weights that they didn’t have last year. Larsen (35-3, 113 last year) is healthy and coming off a sixth place finish at state. Nelson (40-5, 157) also advanced to state last season while Tunnell, Gray and Allen combined for 94 wins. Alaimo (3-1, 126) barely got a chance to compete as a freshman due to a back injury. He’s back. Vester said there will be a competitive group fighting for spots at 138, 144 and 150 with “senior starter Tiras Lombardo, senior Owen Curran and juniors Adrian and Austin Wadas bringing experience and flexibility to the middle weights.”

GIRLS

Oswego

Coach: Greg Scott

Top returners: Mikaela Busse, sr., (110/114); Kiyah Chavez, sr., (155); Makayla Hill, so., (145), Ameera Murphy, sr., (135); Riley Wilson, sr., (140)

Top newcomers: Savannah Martell-Quinones, fr., (100), Janelly Gutierrez, so., (100/105)

Worth noting: The Panthers return 13 of 16 wrestlers from a season ago while adding depth for a roster of 22 athletes this winter. “We’re excited to take the next steps in our first official season as a team,” Scott said. Busse, Hill and Chavez were named all-conference last year and qualified for sectionals. Hill also placed second in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) in the girls open championships while Chavez (fifth), Murphy (seventh) also placed in the Top 10.

Oswego East

Coach: Bryan DeBenedetti

Top returners: Finn Janssens, so., (140); Jessica Stover, sr., (155/170);

Top newcomers: Mia Izabella Nevarez, fr., (120); Ella Worlds, fr., (115)

Worth noting: Stover won 26 matches last year and Janssens finished in the Top 10 in the nation at the 2024 Fargo National Freestyle Tournament. Still, the Wolves like a lot of girls programs around the state are in their infancy but making quick strides. “With this being the first year we’ve had a dedicated girls wrestling team, we have some empty spots in our lineup,” DeBenedetti said. “However, the girls we do have in the lineup are hardworking, determined and they never back down from a challenge. I think one of our biggest strengths going into this season is going to be our team’s conditioning and no quit attitude.”

Plano

Coach: Dwayne Love

Top returners: None

Top newcomers: Jacqueline Diaz, sr., Bella Prchal, sr.

Worth noting: The Reapers are one of 22 new girls wrestling programs in the state as the sport continues to grow. Diaz and Prchal will lead this new endeavor along with nine other new wrestlers. “We have four meets for the girls team and are looking to do more,” Love said. “We are excited to grow the program.”

Sandwich

Coach: Derek Jones

Top returners: Zaza Lesko, jr., Jazmin Rios, jr., Norah Vick, so.

Top newcomers: To be determined.

Worth noting: Losing Ashlyn Strenz, the program’s first all-starter, is a colossal loss. On the flip side, Sandwich is seeing growth within its girls program and Jones said they continue to add girls. Today, there are eight to begin the season. “We have had success in our girls program with an all-state wrestler in the each of the past two years,” he said. Juniors Lesko and Rios and sophomore Vick return to lead the squad.

Yorkville

Coach: Kevin Roth

Top returners: Brook Coy, sr., (140); Danielle Turner, jr., (105)

Top newcomers: Lauryn Trotter, fr., (155)

Worth noting: Last year the Foxes filled all their weight classes for the first time in program history. This season, the Foxes are aiming to have a winning dual record, to win the conference tournament and continue its young tradition of having multiple state qualifiers and at least one placer. Losing three-time state qualifier Yamilet Aguirre certainly hurts. Roth reports that most of his wrestlers have at least a year of experience.