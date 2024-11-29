Oswego Police continue to investigate crash that killed Neat Kitchen owner

Matthew Verde of Oswego was the owner of Neat Kitchen + Bar, which has locations in Westmont and Oswego. The Oswego location recently opened in the former Prohibition Junction Sports Bar & Grill location. (Provided by GoFundMe)

Oswego Police continue to investigate a crash that killed Neat Kitchen + Bar owner Matthew Verde.

Verde died from his injuries after being hit by a car Nov. 21 while he was walking near the Meijer store on Route 34 in Oswego. He suffered significant injuries, including head trauma, and died on Nov. 24.

According to preliminary investigations, the 17-year-old driver was traveling southbound on the access road between the Meijer parking lot and the stores in the 1400 block of Douglas Road when she struck Verde, who was crossing the access road westbound. according to a news release from Oswego Police.

The driver was not injured. Neat Kitchen + Bar has locations in Westmont and Oswego.

The Oswego location recently opened in the former Prohibition Junction Sports Bar & Grill location.

“The loss of Matt has impacted all of us as he truly touched the heart of everyone he met,” Neat Kitchen states on a Facebook post. “Matt was a cherished husband, father, son, brother, mentor and friend. Everyone who has ever known Matt can truly say he was one of a kind. His love for his family and generosity to the community will never be forgotten.”

A visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at Bauman Family Funeral Home, 5600 Route 34, Oswego. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Bauman Family Funeral Home.

Following the crash, a GoFundMe page was started. Verde had two children.

“Being a father was Matt’s greatest joy,” states the GoFundMe page. “He reveled in every moment spent with his children, Austin and Savannah. Whether cheering on Austin at football games or supporting Savannah at cheerleading events, he was the quintessential proud dad. His love for his family was the cornerstone of his life.”