Oswego American Legion Post 675 to host Holiday Craft and Vendor Show

Kris Kearns in front of American Legion Post 675 in downtown Oswego. The Legion will host a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Legion’s banquet hall. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego American Legion Post 675 will host a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Legion’s banquet hall.

A variety of vendors and crafters will participate. Some items featured include holiday decor, jams, jellies, freeze-dried candies, lotions, soaps, candles, stained glass, jewelry, crystals and more.

Each participant has donated an item to be raffled. Tickets will be sold for $1 each or $5 for six.

There is no entry fee to shop. All funds will benefit the Legion to help support local veterans.

The Legion is located at 19 W. Washington St., in Oswego.