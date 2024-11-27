Yorkville Public Library to host holiday trivia, special Zoom programs and more this December

Yorkville Public Library Adult Services Department events for December 2024:

Family Friendly Holiday Trivia: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, holiday-themed, family-friendly trivia will be held at the library. Attendees can form a team and answer questions about Christmas history, movies, music and TV shows with the chance to win prizes. Holiday treats are welcome.

The Magic of Raina Telgemeier: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, the library will host a special Zoom program featuring American cartoonist Raina Telgemeier. Her works include the autobiographical webcomic “Smile,” which was published as a full-color middle grade graphic novel in 2010, and the follow-up, “Sisters,” and the fiction graphic novel “Drama,” all of which have been on The New York Times Best Seller lists. She has also written and illustrated the graphic novels “Ghosts and Guts,” as well as four graphic novels adapted from “The Baby-Sitters Club” stories by Ann M. Martin.

“Little Women: The Musical”: There will be Zoom streamings of “Little Woman: The Musical” anytime between 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. This musical tells Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of four sisters growing up in 19th-century Massachusetts. It was originally presented on Broadway in 2005, starring Sutton Foster, Lydia White and Savannah Stevenson. Registration is required, and registrants will receive an email with a special link to the performance.

Recurring Groups

YPL Puzzle Swap: Individuals can stop by the library to swap their gently used puzzles with some of the library’s.

English Language Learners Classes: On Monday through Thursday as well as Saturday, the library will host free, conversation-based classes to help people new to the community learn English.

Threads & More: At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, the “Threads & More” group will hold their monthly meeting. This informal group allows participants to work on crocheting, knitting, sewing etc. projects and converse with other “threaders.” The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Adults 18 and older are allowed, and no registration is required.

Books & Cooks Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Yorkville Public Library will host a book club dedicated to reading and sharing new recipes and/or treats inspired by the monthly reading.

Chair Yoga: At 10:15 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 26, Yorkville Public Library will host Chair Yoga to benefit adults of all ages. The event will be held in the library’s Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: At 4 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26, local gaming enthusiasts will coach new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening and open to people 18 and older.

Roaming Readers Walking Club: At 9 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 20, individuals can meet at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville to walk and talk about books. The forest preserve is located at 11285 W. Fox Road. Registration is required and the event may be canceled due to weather.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart, will demonstrate how easy and simple healthy cooking can be. Yorkville Public Library’s monthly series on nutrition and wellness teaches participants how to care for themselves after retirement and beyond.

Learning to Decorate Like it’s a Piece of Cake: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, the library will host an event in which attendees can learn to decorate cookies, cakes and cupcakes with Bethany, a certified decorating instructor.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Yorkville Public Library will host its new book club on psychological thrillers, mysteries and suspenseful stories. The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Tech Help for Seniors: At 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be at the library to assist seniors with technology issues. Goodwin will help patrons one at a time for sessions of 15 minutes each. Goodwin will help patrons on a first come-first served basis, and attendees should be courteous of patrons that may be waiting behind them. If patrons have problems that take a longer time to resolve, Goodwin offers his professional services outside of the library.

Men’s Book Club: At 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, the Men’s Book Club will meet to discuss its monthly book. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, participants can explore their roots and learn how to use online resources to dig into their families’ past through this social group. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Horror Book Club: At 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, fans of horror stories can attend the Horror Book Club. The club will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new spooky book.

Monday Movie Madness: At 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, attendees can enjoy a free afternoon movie with friends on the last Monday of each month. A complete list of upcoming movies can be found at yorkville.lib.il.us/monday-movie-madness/.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. For more information on upcoming events, check out the library’s website at yorkville.lib.il.us.