Yorkville man arrested for unlawful possession of weapon

Information in this police report is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A man was taken into custody Wednesday by the Yorkville Police Department for allegedly displaying a handgun without being licensed to have the weapon, according to a police report.

Xavier K. Jones, 31, of Yorkville (Provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Xavier K. Jones, 31, of Yorkville, was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card. Police officers were responding to a domestic dispute between adult family members at Jones’ residence in the 2800 block of McLellan Boulevard, Yorkville at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

The man was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Kendall County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 18, according to the report.