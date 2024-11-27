Jayden Riley scores 31 in Yorkville Christian loss: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Sandwich’s Khloe White pulls in a pass against Rock Falls Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Rock Falls High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Ignatius 92, Yorkville Christian 87

Jayden Riley scored 31 points and Zach Marini 18 for the Mustangs (2-0).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 60, Sandburg 39

The Foxes outscored Sandburg 36-14 in the second half to take third place at the Hinsdale South Thanksgiving Tournament. Brooke Spychalski scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds, Sydney McCabe scored 13 points, Madi Spychalski had eight points and six rebounds and Lainey Gussman eight points and six rebounds.

Sandwich 50, Rock Falls 44

The Indians picked up a road win at Rock Falls.

BOYS WRESTLING

Yorkville 40, Lincoln-Way West 26