Dojo Dynamics will host its annual Coat Drive now through Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at 131 S. Wells St., in Sandwich. The drive will accept gently used, clean coats, hats, scarves and gloves. (Photo provided by Dojo Dynamics)

Dojo Dynamics will host its annual coat drive now through Saturday, Dec. 14, at 131 S. Wells St., in Sandwich.

The coat drive is open to anyone in need – whether they are a member of the dojo. It’s part of Dojo Dynamics’ ongoing commitment to helping the community.

Donations of gently used, clean coats, hats, scarves and gloves are welcomed.

Residents are encouraged to stop by, take what they need or bring in items they wish to donate.