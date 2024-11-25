Kendall County property transfers: Aug. 14 to Oct. 17, 2024

Aurora

Kelly Dianne Simmons to Carlos Piceno, Residence at 1636 Fredericksburg Lane, Aurora, $265,000, Oct. 4.

Michael A. Pauly to Rachel Rana and Harshil Donga, Residence at 1995 Lyndhurst Lane, Aurora, $467,000, Sept. 17.

Minooka

Kendall County Sheriff to Brett Van Asdlen, Residence at 12482 Grove Road, Minooka, $301,500, Oct. 3.

Montgomery

Ruben Gerardo to Nicholas Sowinski and Cassandra Daoust, Residence at 39 Hampton Road, Montgomery, $326,000, Sept. 24.

Jose G. Soto to Kimberly A. Grant, Residence at 1668 Lexington Drive, Montgomery, $275,000, Sept. 11.

Harvey A. Goodwin to David A. Lovell and Laura R. Erickson, Residence at 61 Fallcreek Circle, Montgomery, $290,000, Sept. 6.

Margie S. Runquist to Rigoberto Olmos Flores, Residence at 14 N. Bereman Road, Montgomery, $295,000, Sept. 26.

Newark

Anderson Trust to Jodi Rae Wilkinson, Residence at 408 E. Rennesoy Drive, Newark, $100,000, Oct. 10.

Oswego

Whitman Trust to Jennifer M. Stauber, Residence at 195 River Mist Drive, Oswego, $395,000, Sept. 11.

Plohr Trust to Omar Abiles Munos and Cinthia D. Barrera, Residence at 3900 Stewart Road, Oswego, $769,000, Oct. 16.

Sinh Nguyen to Chau N. Do, Residence at 346 Hemlock Lane, Oswego, $428,000, Oct. 1.

Marco T. Holt to Jaybee L. Bachiller, Residence at 4611 Mclaren Drive, Oswego, $371,000, Sept. 17.

Douglas S. Gainous to Jennifer Margaret Stevens and Jebediah Evan Stevens, Residence at 340 Andover Drive, Oswego, $650,000, Sept. 23.

Priyanka Bhonagiri to Sravya Akkiraju, Residence at 536 Lincoln Ave., Oswego, $100,000, Sept. 6.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Carol Briggs, Residence at 594 Springbrook Trail N, Oswego, $255,000, Oct. 3.

We Steph Borel to Nicholas Hoiseck, Residence at 605 Carnation Drive, Oswego, $350,000, Aug. 14.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Rajender Yasarani and Sandhyarani Timmapuram, Residence at 706 Westpoint Way, Oswego, $570,000, Oct. 4.

Juan L. Bocanegra to John A. and Laura D. Gennaro, Residence at 6500 Henneberry Parkway, Oswego, $740,000, Sept. 16.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Shib Shanker and Oliviya Mukherjee Golder, Residence at 702 Westpoint Way, Oswego, $599,000, Sept. 26.

Edward A. Wolsfield to Stephen Rooney, Residence at 413 Windsor Drive, Oswego, $495,000, Sept. 20.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jill Kathleen and Patrick Daniel Roche, Residence at 129 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $578,000, Oct. 8.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Raghavendra Vejendla and Radhika Paleti, Residence at 612 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $564,000, Oct. 11.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Venugopal Palugula, Residence at 615 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $604,000, Sept. 23.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Shashikanth Nethi and Pooja Gourishetty, Residence at 616 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $547,500, Sept. 27.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Venkatesh Nunna and Sunanda Bhagavathula, Residence at 620 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $592,000, Sept. 24.

David A. Ralston to Moshe and Rufus Jones, Residence at 65 E. Tyler St., Oswego, $320,000, Sept. 24.

Rafael Sanchez to Jonathan Jean Baptiste, Residence at 2300 Light Road 109, Oswego, $120,000, Sept. 6.

Jennifer Shaw to Richard Claxton, Residence at 622 Ebony Drive, Oswego, $510,000, Oct. 4.

Timothy A. Fell to Gregory Rosen and Cassandra Hempel, Residence at 624 Salem Circle, Oswego, $400,000, July 26.

Plainfield

Rita Quijano to Jennifer Alexander, Residence at 7168 Alden Drive, Plainfield, $270,000, Sept. 24.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Philip K. Schlitter and Hannah Sennese, Residence at 13638 S. Palmetto Drive, Plainfield, $490,000, Oct. 14.

NVR Inc. to Michael Shurhay and Carlie Rambo, Residence at 2611 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $411,500, Oct. 8.

Iuliano Trust to James H. Neumann, Residence at 2309 Carpenter Ave., Plainfield, $315,000, Sept. 30.

Plano

Jason Welborn to Jason and Beatriz Stanciu, Residence at 3913 Kristen Court, Plano, $314,000, Sept. 18.

Sujey G. Garcia Gomez to Daniela Coyomani and Guadalupe Galvan, Residence at 2903 Alyssa St., Plano, $197,000, Sept. 27.

Ezequiel Eduardo Diaz to Daniel J. Humes, Residence at 3018 Courtney St., Plano, $225,000, Sept. 19.

Merri Jane Fanslau to Guadalupe and Jovita Escobedo, Residence at 421 Foit St., Plano, $287,000, Oct. 7.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Delfin Bayon, Jr., Residence at 4209 Cummins St., Plano, $255,000, Oct. 2.

Robert A. Shively to Patrick Shively, Residence at 4211 Dillon St., Plano, $170,000, Sept. 24.

Julia Holt to Cynthia E. Carroll, Residence at 4216 Cummins St., Plano, $245,000, Sept. 24.

Kendall County Sheriff to Brett Van Asdlen, Residence at 103 E. Jones St., Plano, $68,500, Sept. 20.

Miguel Eduardo Ballesteros to Gary M. and Lori J. Dieter, Residence at 514 Hemmingsen St., Plano, $275,000, Oct. 7.

Randal S. Hutchison to Colleen Marie and Anavrin Gocken, Residence at 602 W. Abe St., Plano, $230,000, Sept. 26.

Yorkville

Rally Homes LLC to Michael Palmieri, Residence at 665 Timber Oak Lane, Yorkville, $715,000, Aug. 30.

William M. Barbier to Joanna Proszowska and Timothy Love, Residence at 6007 Polo Club Drive, Yorkville, $82,000, Sept. 26.

Keri Ann Kikta to Grace Menard and Brian Kemp, Residence at 1852 Wren Road, Yorkville, $306,500, Oct. 15.

Tatiana Wiegel to Hector Chavez, Residence at 1842 Wren Road, Yorkville, $285,000, Oct. 8.

James W. Kelley to Justin and Rachelle Fisher, Residence at 5976 Whitetail Ridge Drive, Yorkville, $815,000, Oct. 4.

Dana Keeley to Thomas and Linda Fergus, Residence at 6257 Whitetail Ridge Court, Yorkville, $899,000, Sept. 23.

Robert S. Domark to Alexander D. and Michelle M. Jordon, Residence at 591 W. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $465,000, Sept. 13.

Jamie L. Grays to Lizzette Ruelas, Residence at 1333 Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, $225,000, Sept. 24.

Thomas V. Mcnelis Sr. to Brennon David Kuhn and Caili Kuhn, Residence at 70 Neola Court, Yorkville, $579,500, Sept. 24.

Catherine Hix to Mitchell D. Vogrin, Residence at 706 Heustis St., Yorkville, $335,000, Sept. 25.

Abby Properties LLC to Kathryn L. Panther, Residence at 1151 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $310,000, Sept. 19.

Carol A. Christian to Ted A. Vargas and Dawn M. Rhody, Residence at 10729 Walker Road, Yorkville, $440,000, Oct. 1.

Paul Ingraham to Charles and Anna Henczel, Residence at 607 Yellowstone Lane, Yorkville, $430,000, Aug. 27.

Revolution Investments LLC to Gary Edward and Lisa Ann Bernhard, Residence at 5946 Championship Court, Yorkville, $829,000, Sept. 24.

Skylar Mitchell to Stephanie A. Ochoa and Victor M. Vargas Alvarez, Residence at 2348 Titus Drive, Yorkville, $330,000, Sept. 13.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Bryan Chinzorig and Anujin Badamjargal, Residence at 267 Andrew Drive, Yorkville, $400,000, Oct. 15.

NVR Inc. to Brian M. Morrison II and Christyl A. Morrison, Residence at 531 Biscayne Court, Yorkville, $440,000, Sept. 24.

NVR Inc. to Shashank Gupta and Meena Ramasamy, Residence at 3025 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $513,000, Oct. 17.

NVR Inc. to Andrei J. and Stephanie T. Pagsisihan, Residence at 3034 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $496,500, Oct. 16.

Courtney Buttrum to Gillian Jones, Residence at 305 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, $215,000, Sept. 16.

Carlos Alfonso Alcaraz to Francisco and Yolanda Cano, Residence at 3158 Boombah Blvd., Yorkville, $418,000, Sept. 13.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Michael C. Pszotka and Kathryn S. Solberg, Residence at 3334 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $440,000, Oct. 8.

Rally Homes LLC to Richard Dudley and Patricia Ruiz, Residence at 485 Timber Oak Lane, Yorkville, $645,000, Oct. 16.

Patrick D. Askey to Eric J. and Sarah E. Hammer, Residence at 4549 Gardiner Ave., Yorkville, $382,000, Sept. 25.

Anujin Badamjargel to Jason Burger, Residence at 3736 Bissel Drive, Yorkville, $317,000, Sept. 18.

H6 Properties LLC to J.B. and Jean Howard, Residence at 7310 Clubhouse Drive, Yorkville, $92,500, Sept. 23.

J. Donald Morris to Richard and Mary Kluge, Residence at 592 Poplar Drive, Yorkville, $460,000, Sept. 17.