Travel Services of Yorkville collecting donations for animal control and nursing home

Kendall County Animal Control Director Taylor Cosgrove, left, and kennel technician Brianna Falk hold cattle dog mixed breed puppies at the April 18, 2023 County Board meeting. The animal control is collecting donations through the rest of the year through Travel Services of Yorkville. Donations are also being collected for Hillside Nursing Home & Rehab Center. (Mark Foster)

Travel Services of Yorkville is looking for donations for Kendall County Animal Control and Hillside Nursing Home & Rehab Center through the end of the year.

The Kendall County Animal Control has received a record number of dogs and cats looking for homes, according to a news release from Travel Services.

Some items on the animal control’s wish list include: slip leads, Martingale collars size medium/large, chew bones, dry foods, leashes, all bedding, clumpable cat litter, toys, bleach, laundry detergent and more.

Monetary donations for animal hospital bills are also accepted and appreciated. Any items are welcome, according to the release.

Hillside Nursing Home & Rehab Center is accepting slippers or warm socks for men and women in sizes small to extra-large.

All donations may be dropped off anytime during business hours on Monday through Saturday at the Travel Services of Yorkville office at 801 N. Bridge St., Illinois Route 47.

To see the full list of items needed for both groups, visit travelservicesofyorkville.com.

For more information, call 630-553-7200 or email info@travelservicesofyorkville.com.