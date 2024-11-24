Meals on Wheels to host game night fundraiser benefitting seniors in need

Attendees of the Sept. 22, 2022, Meals on Wheels resource fair in Yorkville received a nutritious meal along with the opportunity to learn about local resources for those ages 60 and above from over 25 vendors. Meals on Wheels will host a game night fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Fox Republic Brewery, located at 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., in Yorkville. (photo provided by Community Nutrition Network & Senior Services Association )

The Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois will be holding a game night fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Fox Republic Brewery, located at 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., in Yorkville.

This event will be an evening of games, raffles, refreshments and more – where every move will help feed older adults in need.

Tickets are $60 per person and include games, light aperitifs, two beer tickets and one raffle ticket.

Sign up at ticketfalcon.com/e/a-night-of-fun-for-meals-on-wheels-foundation/.

The foundation is also looking for prize donations for the raffle.

If interested, contact Elizabeth Bowman at 331-701-6505 or ebowman@cnnssa.org.