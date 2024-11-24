Meals on Wheels to host game night fundraiser benefitting seniors in need

The Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois will be holding a game night fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Fox Republic Brewery, located at 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., in Yorkville.
This event will be an evening of games, raffles, refreshments and more – where every move will help feed older adults in need.
Tickets are $60 per person and include games, light aperitifs, two beer tickets and one raffle ticket.
Sign up at ticketfalcon.com/e/a-night-of-fun-for-meals-on-wheels-foundation/.
The foundation is also looking for prize donations for the raffle.
If interested, contact Elizabeth Bowman at 331-701-6505 or ebowman@cnnssa.org.