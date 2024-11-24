November 24, 2024
Meals on Wheels to host game night fundraiser benefitting seniors in need

By Hannah Soukup
Attendees of the Sept. 22, 2022, Meals on Wheels resource fair in Yorkville received a nutritious meal along with the opportunity to learn about local resources for those ages 60 and above from over 25 vendors. Meals on Wheels will host a game night fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Fox Republic Brewery, located at 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., in Yorkville. (photo provided by Community Nutrition Network & Senior Services Association )

The Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois will be holding a game night fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Fox Republic Brewery, located at 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., in Yorkville.

This event will be an evening of games, raffles, refreshments and more – where every move will help feed older adults in need.

Tickets are $60 per person and include games, light aperitifs, two beer tickets and one raffle ticket.

Sign up at ticketfalcon.com/e/a-night-of-fun-for-meals-on-wheels-foundation/.

The foundation is also looking for prize donations for the raffle.

If interested, contact Elizabeth Bowman at 331-701-6505 or ebowman@cnnssa.org.