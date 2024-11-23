Pedestrian hit by car Thursday night in Oswego identified

Oswego Police have confirmed the name of the 49-year-old man who was critically injured after being hit by a car Thursday night while he was walking in front of the Meijer store on Route 34 in Oswego.

Matthew Verde of Oswego is owner of Neat Kitchen + Bar, which has locations in Westmont and Oswego. The Oswego location recently opened in the former Prohibition Junction Sports Bar & Grill location.

A GoFundMe page has been started. According to the page, Verde sustained significant injuries, including head trauma, and is currently on life support.

At approximately 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Oswego Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

According to the preliminary investigation, Verde was attempting to cross the access road in front of the Meijer store at 2700 Route 34 in Oswego when he was struck by a Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old girl, the news release said.

The driver was not injured. Verde was transported by the Oswego Fire Protection District for life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.