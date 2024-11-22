Three candidates to face off for Sandwich mayor

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham will face two opponents in the April 1 consolidated election.

Nov. 18 was the final day to file nominating petitions for the election. Latham, who in June announced that he will run for a second term, has filed for reelection.

He will face Sandwich City Council Fourth Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton, whose term expires in April, and Colton Otto.

There is one seat open in each of the four wards that comprise the Sandwich City Council. Matt Chunn and Phyllis Wallington have filed petitions for the seat open in the 1st Ward.

First Ward Alderman Bill Littlebrant is not running for reelection.

Incumbent 2nd Ward City Council member Rebecca Johnson has filed her nominating petition along with Genelle Inman. Incumbent 3rd Ward Alderman Bill Fritsch also has filed his nominating petition along with Jay Ketchum.

No one has filed petitions for the open seat in the 4th Ward. Sandwich City Clerk Denise Ii, who was first elected to the seat in 2009, has filed her nominating petition.

Sandra Koehler is running for city treasurer, a position that is currently vacant. During the Nov. 5 election, Sandwich voters voted to keep the city treasurer position.

According to results from Kendall and DeKalb counties, 1,898 residents voted “No” on a referendum asking if the office of the City Treasurer of Sandwich be abolished, and if the duties of the treasurer should be assigned to another city position; 1,476 residents voted “Yes.”

At the Jan. 2 Sandwich City Council meeting, members unanimously approved putting the question on the ballot. The position has been vacant since May 2023.