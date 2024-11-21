Yorkville Christian’s Danielle Bulson scores 1,000th career point: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville Christian 48, Wheaton Academy 34
Danielle Bulson scored 10 points, including her 1,000th career point, for the Mustangs at the Wheaton Academy Thanksgiving Tournament. Ava DiQui and Payton Wallin also scored 10 points for Yorkville Christian.
Sandwich 41, Somonauk 21
Alayla Harris led the Indians with 12 points and Hannah Treptow added eight at the Somonauk Tournament.
Plano 63, La Salle-Peru 13
Sanai Young scored 13 points, Jadyn Long 12 and Josie Larson 11 for the Reapers (2-1) at the Somonauk Tournament.
BOYS BOWLING
Oswego East 2,755, Plainfield North 2,563
Mitchell Rodenbostel rolled a 630 series, Grant Christiansen a 561 and Max Coleman a 521 to lead the Wolves.