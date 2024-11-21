Yorkville Christian’s Danielle Bulson scores 1,000th career point: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 48, Wheaton Academy 34

Danielle Bulson scored 10 points, including her 1,000th career point, for the Mustangs at the Wheaton Academy Thanksgiving Tournament. Ava DiQui and Payton Wallin also scored 10 points for Yorkville Christian.

Sandwich 41, Somonauk 21

Alayla Harris led the Indians with 12 points and Hannah Treptow added eight at the Somonauk Tournament.

Plano 63, La Salle-Peru 13

Sanai Young scored 13 points, Jadyn Long 12 and Josie Larson 11 for the Reapers (2-1) at the Somonauk Tournament.

BOYS BOWLING

Oswego East 2,755, Plainfield North 2,563

Mitchell Rodenbostel rolled a 630 series, Grant Christiansen a 561 and Max Coleman a 521 to lead the Wolves.