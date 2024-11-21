Oswego police to launch Thanksgiving safety campaign to encourage safe and sober driving

This Thanksgiving season, the Oswego Police Department is joining the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

“Thanksgiving means more vehicles on the road and an increased risk of crashes,” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release from the police department. “No matter how long or short your drive, remember to buckle up and ensure that children are correctly secured in a safe seat. By buckling up and planning for a sober ride home, you help everyone enjoy a safe and happy holiday.”

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns emphasize safety education, strong laws and law enforcement’s commitment to saving lives. The goal of this effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities, according to the news release.

Proper seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat-belt usage rate stands at 92.4%, indicating that there is still room for improvement.

Those celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances are asked to follow these tips:

Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

Call a taxi, take mass transit or ask a family member to get you home safely.

Use a rideshare service, such as Uber or Lyft or opt for public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seat belt.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.