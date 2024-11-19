Oswego junior Savannah Millard is the Record Newspapers girls tennis Player of the Year

Savannah Millard of Oswego returns the ball during a match against Jenna Labriola of Lincoln-Way Central in the IHSA 2A singles tennis championship at Schaumburg High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Savannah Millard’s season did not end the way she planned.

It still was quite a season. And she’s had quite a high school career up to this point.

The Oswego junior fell at the sectional meet and hurt her shoulder, an injury eventually diagnosed as a torn labrum. She settled for fourth at sectionals.

She went into state in pain but still persisted to win her first match and go on to a 2-2 finish at the state meet, winning her first match in consolation bracket play as well. It was the second consecutive year that ended in injury. Millard dislocated her wrist in her final match at state as a sophomore.

Still, Millard finished her season with a 23-9 record and took second at conference. She won more than 20 matches, and qualified for state for the third consecutive season, and matched her finish at state as a sophomore by going 2-2. Millard is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year for tennis for the third straight year.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

I’ll start with state. How do you feel about your showing there? Any particular matches stand out and why?

Millard: I would say that all my matches were definitely a learning experience. I was injured for all the matches so moving around the injury was a challenge.

What other matches or tournaments stand out from the year?

Millard: My match against [Plainfield North state champion] Jessica [Kovalcik] definitely showed me what I need to improve on and also bring the same fight for my easier matches.

You mentioned previously that you feel you’ve made smarter choices on the court this year. What did you mean by that? Any examples?

Millard: Some examples are my ball placement and being patient for that ball selection.

What other elements of your game have you worked on?

Millard: Definitely the biggest is my mental game. Without a strong mental game it doesn’t matter who you play if you’re losing to yourself.

How often do you practice year-round? Where do you go?

Millard: I go to 5-Star and practice 3-4 times a week during the school year and during the summer I play every day.

What’s your schedule like now? Are you competing in any tournaments?

Millard: I tore my labrum while playing so I’ve been recovering with that and will be back 100% stronger than ever.

What are some of the goals you have for your final high school season?

Millard: Definitely not taking the little matches for granted and play 100% each game and working on tactics throughout.

Do you know yet your college plans academically or athletically? Do you plan to play tennis?

Millard: I do aspire to play in college but as of right now I am not knowing what to do or where to go. That’s OK, though, because I’m living one day at a time and it will find me.