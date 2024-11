Many shoppers visited the Plano Methodist Church Christmas Sale on Nov. 18. The 2024 event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at 219 N. Hale St.

The Christmas Sale will offer Christmas decorations, greenery, nativities, snowmen, wreaths, Santas, dishes, ornaments and more on a donation basis.

For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.