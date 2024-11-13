Indian Valley Theatre to host holiday production bringing Virginia O’Hanlon’s story to life

Indian Valley Theatre will host performances of "Yes, Virginia There Is A Santa Claus – Radio Drama,” Dec. 13 through 15, 2024, at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. (Shaw Local News Network)

Indian Valley Theatre will host their next production; “Yes, Virginia There Is A Santa Claus – Radio Drama,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

The production is written by Andrew J. Fenady and Val DeCrowl, directed by Kathie Hart and co-produced by Kari Frantzen and Sharon Pagoria.

It tells the story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon’s letter asking if Santa Claus is real and the heartfelt response published in “The Sun.”

The audience will experience the drama audibly and visually, as the production includes authentic sound effects to recreate the golden age of radio, according to a news release from the theatre.

The cast has already been busy rehearsing, according to the release.

Cast members:

From Sandwich are Abigail Farley (Maria), Evan Beverage (Newsboy/Father), Jacob Baumet (Teddy), Jim Steadman (Mitchell), Keygan Hake (Goss/George/Tom Pryor/Office Akins), Kyle Carr (Frank Church), Matt Frantzen (Donnelli), Olivia Ramirez (Susan), Samantha Beverage (Mother/Officer Blake), Sirethia LaPlume (Evie) and Luna LaPlume (Virginia).

From Somonauk are Deb Roberts (Scottie/Art Fritz/Celeste/The Voice), Raegan Jones (Julie) and Sarah Stathis (Andrea Borland).

Melinda McGraw (Announcer/Child) and Timothy Vogen (O’Hanlon) are both from Millington; Ember Meyn (Sean) is from Sheridan; Karen Leifheit (Mrs. Goldstein) is from Ottawa; Caitlyn Roberson (Cornelius Barrington/Shannon/O’Hara) is from West Brooklyn; Gregory Peterson (Otho/Chambers/Officer Flynn/Santa) is from Earlville and Ileigh Nickels (Schuller/Sam/Thief/Red) is from Big Rock.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 at indianvalleytheatre.com.

For questions, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, send the theatre a Facebook message or contact the director, Kathie Hart, directly through Facebook Messenger.