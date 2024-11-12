‘Unpayable debt’: Oswego honors veterans’ sacrifice during ceremony

The Oswego Fire Protection District participates in the Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza in downtown Oswego (Eric Schelkopf)

As the son of a veteran, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman knows how veterans put the good of the country ahead of themselves.

Kauffman was one of the speakers at the Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza in downtown Oswego. His father, Terry Kauffman, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

“We owe an unpayable debt to our veterans,” Ryan Kauffman said. “They put their lives on the line in service of the country, their neighbors and their communities and they ask for nothing in return. So this is a day where we can simply say thank you to all of them for everything they have done for us and our country.”

During the ceremony, he read a proclamation honoring veterans.

“The dedicated men and women who have served and those presently serving in the United States Armed Forces are especially honored for their loyalty and their protection of all citizens of the United States of America,” Kauffman said. “I encourage all residents to recognize the valor and the sacrifice of our veterans, to participate in patriotic activities in our community and to proudly display the flag of the United States of America.”

Oswego American Legion Post 675 Commander Kris Kearns spoke about the impact that veterans have made during his remarks. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993 as was part of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Oswego American Legion Post 675 Commander Kris Kearns spoke during Oswego American Legion Post 675's annual Veteran Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kearns also is a lieutenant with the Oswego Fire Protection District.

“The privilege of calling oneself a U.S. military veteran is truly one of the greatest honors in life,” he said. “Or as General Patton said, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country. "

As he noted, veterans are part of one of the oldest clubs in history.

Members of Oswego Firefighters Pipes and Drums Local 4773 participated in Oswego American Legion Post 675's annual Veteran Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Eric Schelkopf)

“A club whose members include 31 of 46 presidents, men and women from all 50 states and members from small towns and major cities,” Kearns said. “Our veterans know that there is no greater call than to serve your fellow man. There’s no greater contribution than to help the weak...Our veterans can probably say above all else, they are part of the one percent. One percent of our population throughout history can claim the title of U.S. military veteran. God bless and cherish our veterans and their families and the 99% that owe them a greater debt that can never be repaid.”