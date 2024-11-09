Senior Services Associates to hold free seminars benefitting all interested

The Beecher Center located at 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. (Shaw Media file photo)

Senior Services Associates will host two free education seminars available to anyone interested at the Beecher Center in Yorkville.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, estate attorney John Wyeth will present on planning for all ages. This 40-minute presentation will benefit anyone who would like to plan for their future.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Prudential advisor Danny Rand will present on Managing Healthcare Costs in Retirement. Again, this a 40-minute presentation and will benefit anyone dealing with medical expenses on a budget.

RSVP is suggested for both events, but not required.

For more information, call Amy at 630-553-5777.