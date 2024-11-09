Refurbishing a veterans monument as a testament to service

Jeffrey Sanders said his days as a sergeant in the Army from 1981-1988 taught him the true values of service and the importance of taking care of your community. (Provided by Jeffrey Sanders)

Beneath the shadow of the veterans monument in Yorkville’s Town Square Park, a bench perfect for quiet moments of remembrance and reflection awaits those who need it. Jeffrey Sanders is a U.S. Army veteran and commander of American Legion Post 489 in Yorkville, and he hopes someday soon that an eternal flame serves as a testament to those who have dedicated their lives to service.

Since serving as a sergeant in the Army from 1981 to 1988 working on Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters, Sanders said he has found immense fulfillment continuing his pride in service by taking care of those around him.

“Giving back to the community and helping out to make sure everybody and their families are taken care of, that’s the biggest thing to me and the American Legion,” Sanders said. “Service is about being kind, generous and selfless.”

Jeffrey Sanders served as a sergeant in the Army from 1981 to 1988, working in Cobra helicopters. He is now the commander of American Legion Post 489 in Yorkville. (Provided by Jeffrey Sanders)

Be it from supporting Boy Scouts of America troops or partnering with nonprofits, Sanders said demonstrating strength through service is a high honor for all veterans. Sanders said he was particularly moved during a charity bike ride the Legion participated in to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

“It’s incredible the joy the kids give you when you give to them,” Sanders said. “It brings a tear to your eye. We’re so grateful to help put smiles on their faces. They have such a great outlook on life, and we were so proud to be able to help.”

Sanders said one of the most important duties of a veteran is taking care of the veteran community and ensuring nobody is left behind. Recently, the Legion helped raise funds to provide a disabled veteran in the community a chair-lift for his house.

“When somebody has difficulty walking up and down stairs, it is our duty to help,” Sanders said. “We all take care of each other. If we can help one person gain greater mobility, then we helped him live a better life, and we also helped take care of his family.”

After one of their veteran brothers in arms died, the Legion raised funds to provide his family a custom engraved headstone.

Sanders said helping veterans as they age is difficult but honorable work. He said he also has found a sense of pride in the community supporting the Boy Scouts and helping to nurture the promise of the youth.

“The troops provide so much for the boys. They teach them not just the basic values of survival skills, but also how to treat people in society, how to be a better person in life, and how to be more productive in your community,” Sanders said. “In turn, the boys do so much good for the community. They even helped out putting the park bench near our monument, and helped put the names and ranks of soldiers who have died in front of the monument.”

Sanders said the Legion is looking to partner with the police department, the mayor and the park district to help refurbish the monument and get the eternal flame going again. He said from young community members first learning the values of service to one of Yorkville’s veterans who served at Normandy during World War II, the monument provides a place for reverence and an appreciation for duty.

“Providing a great monument for our veterans who have gone through so much is such a powerful thing,” Sanders said. “Caring for the monument shows how we all continue to care for the community.”