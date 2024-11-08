More than 90 local businesses participate in Yorkville’s Biz Boo! Halloween event

Costumed children line up for the Halloween festivities at Yorkville's Biz Boo! local business event on Oct. 19. (Provided by The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Princesses, dinosaurs, superheroes, and costumed kiddos celebrated the Halloween spirit with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Biz Boo! Event featuring more than 90 participating local businesses, according to a press release.

Across the downtown, businesses provided entertainment, costume contests, raffles, scarecrow and decorated pumpkin displays and family-fun fall activities, during the Oct. 19 event, according to the release.

The event also featured fun interactions between children and local first responders from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Yorkville Police Department. Children explored a fire truck, ambulance and squad vehicles, according to the release.

Children also were able to sit behind the wheel of a Groot garbage truck, the Davey Tree Expert Company bucket truck and JKE Solutions Co. hydro-excavation truck, according to the release.