‘Tis the season... for sticker-free yard waste collection in Montgomery

Montgomery will offer sticker-free yard waste collection from Nov. 11 through 22, 2024. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery’s contracted waste hauler, LRS, will offer residents two sticker-free weeks of yard waste collection this fall, scheduled for Nov. 11 through 22.

During this time, residents can place an unlimited number of yard waste bags or two-handled containers, 35-gallons or smaller, on their curbs on their regularly scheduled waste collection days without the need for yard waste stickers.

Accepted items for sticker-free yard waste collection include grass clippings, leaves, weeds, small brush, yard trimmings, and other organic materials suitable for composting (fruits, vegetables, shells, pasta, grains, tea bags, coffee grounds, newspaper, flowers, house plants, etc.).

Waste must be prepared in a 30-gallon landscape waste bag (50-pound limit), 35-gallon customer-owned container (50-pound limit) or a 4-foot-by-4-foot tied bundle of brush or branches.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 630- 896-9241 or visit montgomeryil.org/168/Leaf-Collection.