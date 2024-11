Pictured (L to R): Cliff Oleson, Scott Joschko, David Dominguez, Tina Wantland and Rollo Gonzalez. The first annual Turkey Bowl was held Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Plano American Legion. The second annual event will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at the legion. (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

The Plano American Legion will host Turkey Bowling starting 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the post, located at 510 E. Dearborn St.

The event will feature the chance to win a turkey for a prize, snacks and a cash bar.

There is a $5 donation to required enter. Proceeds will benefit the Plano American Legion Auxiliary.