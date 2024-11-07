Oswego Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself

Oswego Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself.

At approximately 11:32 a.m. Nov. 1, Oswego Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Majestic Lane in Oswego regarding a man who had allegedly exposed himself, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. The man was seen in front of his window between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. standing fully nude, the release said.

The man is described as a tall, white male, approximately 70 years old with blond hair.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may be related to the incident are encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.

The public can also call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999, where callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.