Prochaska heading for reelection in Kendall County Circuit Clerk race

With 78 of 78 precincts reporting, Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska is heading towards reelection. Unofficial results give the Republican 48% of the vote, followed by Democrat Tiara McCullough with 41% and Bob Allen of the Kendall County Party with with just shy of 11%.

The circuit clerk’s responsibilities are to ensure the county’s court system runs efficiently by maintaining and preserving official records of the court and providing transparency and accessibility to online users.

During his first term, beginning in Dec. 2020, Prochaska expanded online access to court records, citation and filing services. The online programs are used by attorneys, police, and the public to file documents, pay fines, and access case information.

Prochaska also created a courthouse app to help keep the public and staff up to date on courtroom changes and a text notifying program to alert people of their upcoming court dates.

Prior to serving as circuit clerk, Prochaska served as a Kendall County Board Member for eight years, chairman of the Kendall Housing Authority for 13 years, and vice president of the Kendall County Forest Preserve for eight years.

Prochaska said he will prioritize maintaining efficiency as the county faces large population growth. He said increases in cases could lead to delays and a backlog in the court system. To address this issue, Prochaska said he will continue expanding digital services and utilize AI tech for public interactions and for processing files with greater expediency.

Prochaska said he supports investing in staff training to ensure their services continue to meet the demands of the growing population.

McCullough, the Democratic challenger is a self-employed travel advisor based in Yorkville.

Her platform focused on increasing accessibility of records and services through the use of updated technology. McCullough proposed working with the Kendall County Board to help secure funding to maintain operations and provide new training for all court employees.

Allen, the Kendall County Party’s candidate, previously served on the Yorkville City Council and was the Yorkville City Treasurer.

His platform focused on combatting what he called the overreach of the Republican Party, which he accused of targeting their political opponents within the county.

The winner for Kendall County Circuit Clerk is elected to a four-year term.