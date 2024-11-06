Kendall County Board District 2 incumbents Koukol, Bachmann lead unofficial results

Zach Bachmann, who has been on the Kendall County Board since 2022, is among the top two candidates for a seat in District 2, according to unofficial results. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kendall County Board District 2 incumbents Dan Koukol and Zach Bachmann are in good shape for reelection, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Four candidates were running for the two seats open in District 2. Koukol, a Republican who has been on the board since December 2020, was the top vote-getter, receiving 14,209 votes.

He was followed by Bachmann, a Democrat, with 13,441 votes. Bachmann has been on the board since 2022.

Democrat Savena Joiner received 12,434 votes. Republican Diane Selmer, who has been an Oswego Township trustee for two terms, finished fourth with 10,889 votes.

Improving broadband access for residents has been a goal of Bachmann’s. More than 1,900 homes in Kendall County are considered unserved or underserved with internet access, according to county officials. Bachmann is chairman of Connect Kendall County Commission, which has been working to improve internet access.

The county has received a $15 million grant from the Illinois Office of Broadband. Created in September 2019, the Office of Broadband is housed within the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

With the grant award, the county plans to develop a public-private partnership that will result in more than $40 million in investment in a community-owned broadband network. The project is expected to kick off this fall.

In comments Koukol made prior to the March general primary election, he talked about the importance of controlling property taxes.

“One of the big things that I’ve done here at the County Board is in my time here, I’ve never voted for a tax increase,” Koukol said. “Property taxes are getting to the point where people are moving just because of the cost of living here in our district. So I’ve always tried to keep it where people can actually retire and stay here.”