Montgomery upgrades software to improve village services

Montgomery will begin implementing a new update to its ERP software on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Residents should expect delays in payment processes. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery will install an important upgrade to its Enterprise Resource Planning, a software system that helps manage and integrate core processes, beginning Monday.

This transition to a modern system, provided by BS&A, is a significant step towards improving operational efficiency and service quality across the village.

For residents and village water customers, this means:

Potential Temporary Delays: During the transition period, there may be brief software downtimes. Although payments will still be processed, some delays in payment posting may occur.

Transition Timeline: The first phase of the transition is expected to take approximately seven days. By Nov. 15, village staff will have completed training on the new system modules, enabling seamless integration across all operations.

The first division to transition to the new BS&A Software is the Utility Billing Division, which is very excited about the advantages of the new software, according to a news release from the village.

“This transition has been a yearlong highly anticipated process, as it takes several different software systems and consolidates our business operations into one system allowing us to enhance efficiencies for both our customers and staff,” Director of Finance Jennifer Milewski said in the release.

The transition is an ongoing process, and full integration is expected to take several weeks.

For any questions or additional assistance, contact the village’s customer service team at 630-897-1357 or by email at waterbilling@montgomeryil.org.