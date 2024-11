The Yorkville and Oswego Chambers hosted a Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting to welcome Guild Mortgage on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at 4583 Illinois Route 71, Oswego. (Photo provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Friends, family and members of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce and Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce gathered on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for a Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting to welcome Guild Mortgage.

Attendees enjoyed appetizers, drinks, raffles, professional headshots and more at their location, 4583 Illinois Route 71, in Oswego.

