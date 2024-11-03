Eight Oswego high school students named National Merit semifinalists

Eight Oswego high school students have been named semifinalists in the 2024-2025 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Program. Semifinalists from Oswego East High School include Nishka Bijumalla, Bella Johnson, Mahathi Kandukuri, Finnegan Murray and Zakaria Rahal. Semifinalists from Oswego High School include Stephen Balhan, John Kellogg, and Jessica Van Vorren. In addition, Oswego High School student Owen Driscoll has been named a commended student. (Provided photo)

Eight Oswego high school students have been named semifinalists in the 2024-2025 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Program.

Semifinalists from Oswego East High School include Nishka Bijumalla, Bella Johnson, Mahathi Kandukuri, Finnegan Murray and Zakaria Rahal. Semifinalists from Oswego High School include Stephen Balhan, John Kellogg and Jessica Van Vorren.

In addition, Oswego High School student Owen Driscoll has been named a commended student.

More than 1.3 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools nationwide enter the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. To qualify for the program, students must take the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, an initial screening of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

About 15,000 of the approximately 16,000 semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level, and they will be notified of this designation in February. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.

Approximately 34,000 (of the 50,000 highest scorers) throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise as commended students.

“As a district, we are so incredibly proud of our students,” Kristen Paul, assistant superintendent of learning and innovation, said in a news release. “Achieving this level of recognition is evidence of our students’ academic success. Their accomplishment highlights their commitment to learning and brings great pride to our entire school community. Congratulations to these scholars for reaching this prestigious milestone and inspiring us all!”