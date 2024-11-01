Kendall County Sheriff’s Office identifies offenders possibly violating the Sex Offender Registration Act

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has identified three offenders possibly in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act or the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal investigations into these allegations are currently being conducted, according to the release. Four sex offenders were arrested for outstanding warrants for failing to register.

The investigation was part of Operation Trick of Treat 2. Over the past few weeks, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service for Operation Trick or Treat 2.

Operation Trick or Treat 2 is a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service initiative meant to keep sex offenders accountable in the Northern District of Illinois, which includes Kendall County. To make the Halloween season safer in these communities, operation personnel visit registered sex offenders to ensure compliance, arrest non-compliant sex offenders and open investigations when possible violations are identified.

As a result of these checks, investigators attempted to make contact with 31 sex offenders, and made contact with 25.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all the residents of Kendall County,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “With Halloween upon us, this initiative will make the Halloween festivities safer and more enjoyable for everyone in our community. We can undertake initiatives like this because of our strong relationships with agencies like the US Marshals Service. These partnerships greatly enhance the effectiveness of these operations and are key to keeping our community safe.”