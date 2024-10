GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 1A Serena Regional

Newark beat Parkview Christian 25-10, 23-25, 25-8 in Wednesday’s Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal to advance to Thursday’s regional final.

Adrianna Larsen had 11 kills, five digs and two aces, Addi Long six kills, Taylor Jeffers 23 assists, four kills and four aces and Elle Norquist 13 digs and five aces for Newark (24-10), who plays Aurora Christian in the regional final.