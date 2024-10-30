Plano, Yorkville Christian volleyball advance to regional final: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plano d. IMSA 25-16, 25-14

Taylor Downs had 11 digs and two aces, Natalia Olson five kills, Rita Lauro seven assists and two aces and Cami Nunez two aces for Plano in the Class 3A IMSA Regional semifinal.

Yorkville Christian d. Gardner South Wilmington 22-25, 25-23, 25-21

The Mustangs, a night after getting their first-ever playoff win, rallied for another win to advance to Thursday’s regional final.

Seneca d. Sandwich 25-15, 25-19

The Indians saw their season come to a close with a loss in the Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal. Jessica Ramey had 10 assists and six digs, Jordan Bauer five kills and Brooklyn Marks seven digs for Sandwich (16-17).